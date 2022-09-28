Embattled Malesela Teffo represents himself in assault case

It keeps pouring buckets for Malesela Teffo, who was recently struck off the lawyers’ practice roll.

The embattled Teffo made a brief appearance at the Johannesburg magistrate’s court on Wednesday for assault, trespassing, and contempt of court.

Teffo, who was representing himself, argued that the authenticity of the case will be tainted if it proceeds while the defence is kept in the dark about the charges.

He further told the court that he does not know about the charges levelled against him and asked to be provided with more information and statements supporting the allegations.

Said Teffo: “I don’t know what I’m charged with. I don’t have the charges yet. Among the disclosure, I see numerous cases. Cases I know from seven years ago are part of the disclosure. It’s my guess that the charges against me were never pronounced.”

However, the court heard that the state had actually disclosed the contents of the docket with the defence. The court also heard that Teffo, who could not make representations during the proceedings, will bring his legal counsel when he returns to court.

The case has been postponed to November 3 to allow him to make representations.

The allegations against Teffo are contained in the list of 22 complaints that the Legal Practice Council (LPC) used to strengthen its case that he is not fit to practise as an advocate.

Teffo first appeared before the high court in August to flex muscles against the LPC in its bid to have him debarred. In its application, the legal watchdog recommended that he be suspended pending further legal action.

Alternatively, the LPC wanted the court to strike Teffo off the lawyers’ roll and strip him of his practice certificate. LPC advocate Mfesane Ka-Siboto said at the time that the council had received 22 complaints against Teffo, which warrant for his removal.

Teffo argued at the time that he was not aware of the complaints against him, however, the LPC said it had notified him. He further argued that he is a reputable lawyer with many enemies, and added that the LPC’s application is a retaliation from the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and the police.

“From yesterday, I have been accused of such serious allegations … and I deny them,” said Teffo at the time. “I am here because of the retaliation of the NPA, the office of the president, and the SAPS … I took an oath that I would abide by ethics.

“I have a clean record from as far back as when I was a police officer for 19 years. These faceless people are denting my name.”

On September 16, Teffo was consecutively struck off the roll after the high court in Pretoria found that he “lacks responsibility”. The court ordered him to surrender his practising certificate to the court registrar.

Furthermore, a curator was appointed to handle the bank accounts he used while practising as an advocate.

Also read: Attention-seeking Malesela Teffo struck off the lawyers’ roll

Disbarred Teffo says he’s not losing sleep following move by council

For more crime stories click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author