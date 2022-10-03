High court postpones Mabuyakhulu’s R28m corruption trial

The corruption trial against former KwaZulu-Natal economic development and tourism MEC Mike Mabuyakhulu has been postponed to January 2023.

Mabuyakhulu, who is currently out on R50 000 bail, appeared briefly at the Durban High Court on Monday on charges of corruption, theft, and money-laundering to the tune of R28-million relating to a ghost North Sea Jazz Festival.

It is alleged that the ANC bigwig and his 15 co-accused benefitted through their companies which were allegedly paid R28-million for the festival billed to take place in Durban in 2012.

According to media reports, the group last appeared at the high court in May where they filed an application arguing that the trial is unreasonably being delayed.

However, the application was dismissed.

