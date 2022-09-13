Illegal miner handed life sentence for killing an EMPD officer

The Johannesburg High Court has sentenced an illegal miner to life plus 103 more years in prison for the murder of an Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) officer.

According to National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane, the deceased Johannes Jacobus Van Der Linde, was killed in a shootout between the police and a group of illegal miners while they were searching for these culprits in the bushes at Primrose, Ekurhuleni.

Mjonondwana shared: “An illegal miner, Bhekisisa Samora Dlamini (38), was sentenced to life plus 103 years imprisonment, by the High Court of South Africa, Gauteng Local Division, Johannesburg for the murdering of EMPD officer, Johannes Jacobus Van Der Linde, in June 2021.

“Linde and five of his colleagues were searching for illegal miners in the bushes around Primrose when they were shot at by the accused and his illegal miners’ friends. The officers returned fire, but unfortunately, Van Der Linde was fatally shot during the crossfire. Dlamini was apprehended at the scene, whilst his accomplices managed to escape.”

Mjonondwana said Dlamini was concomitantly convicted on September 2, for murder, five counts of attempted murder, possession of a prohibited firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition.

Senior state advocate Thamsanqa Mpekana presented the victim impact statement detailing the effect the death of the EMPD officer had on his family. He said according to his wife, Van der Linde was the breadwinner and his death left the family in a financial crisis.

“His wife stated that her family suffered psychological, physical, and mental trauma because of his untimely death,” he said.

Mpekana added: “The country has been calling for law enforcement authorities’ robustness, in dealing with illegal miners who have placed the country under attack, by committing crimes at dangerously alarming proportions. I, therefore, implore the court, to send an unambiguous message that such criminality will be harshly dealt with by our courts.”

According to Mjonondwane, the judge agreed with Mpekane, noting that the murder of the EMPD officer was “senseless and merciless”.

“The NPA commends Warrant Officer Ursula Kelly, from the Hawks in Germiston and Adv Mpekana, for their commitment to ridding society of heartless criminals,” said Mjonondwane.

