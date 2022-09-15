‘Meyiwa had an affair with Kelly Khumalo’s sister’

The lawyer representing the suspects accused of the murder of former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa dropped a bombshell at the Pretoria High Court on Thursday when he alleged that the football star had an affair with Kelly Khumalo’s sister Zandi.

Tshepo Thobane revealed the shocking tidbits during the intense cross-examination of Meyiwa’s friend Tumelo Madlala.

Thobane told the court that a witness will testify that Kelly instructed Zandi to keep an eye on Meyiwa while she was busy with her music career, and the footie was not happy about the arrangement.

“Furthermore, the witness will testify that in the end, Senzo ended up having a sexual relationship with Zandi, because Kelly was away for a long time,” Thobane said.

Thobane alleged the secret dalliance between Zandi and Meyiwa occurred when she was living with Kelly and Meyiwa at their Mulbarton home, east of Johannesburg.

In his response, Madlala said he would neither deny nor confirm Thobane’s claims because Meyiwa was a skirt chaser. “I won’t deny or admit that, because I know that Senzo loved women,” said Madlala.

Madlala took the stand on Tuesday to testify against the five men implicated in Meyiwa’s murder at Kelly’s home in Vosloorus, east of Johannesburg on October 26 2014.

He has so far singled out Bongani Ntanzi as one of the suspects present when Meyiwa was gunned down. Although Madlala does not remember much about the incident, he said Ntanzi is the man that Meyiwa held up against the wall as he tried to defend other people who were in the house.

An emotional Madlala could not testify on Monday, saying it was because he saw the culprits in the courtroom. He said on Thursday that it was the first time “he is seeing them like this”.

“I don’t care about people, what I am doing is for Senzo, not anyone else,” said Madlala. “If it happens that you have seen someone before and you see that person again, it will not be difficult to point the person out. I wouldn’t lie in a case like this.”

The proceedings were briefly delayed when former legal counsel for accused number one to four, advocate Malesela Teffo, made an appearance.

He was in court to request a meeting with judge Tshifhiwa Maumela and the other advocates in the court’s chambers. His request was turned down and security was called into the courtroom.

The story has been updated

