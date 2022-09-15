Meyiwa’s friend Tumelo Madlala points out the intruder

Senzo Meyiwa’s best friend, Tumelo Madlala, singled out accused number two as the intruder at Kelly Khumalo’s home on the night the former Orlando Pirates goalkeeper was murdered.

Although Madlala does not remember much about the attack, he is certain that accused number two, Bongani Tanzi, is the man that Meyiwa held up against the wall as he tried to defend other people who were in the house.

An emotional Madlala could not testify on Monday, saying it was because he saw the culprits in the courtroom. He said on Thursday it was the first time “he is seeing them like this”.

“I don’t care about people, what I am doing is for Senzo, not anyone else,” said Madlala. “If it happens that you have seen someone before and you see that person again, it will not be difficult to point the person out. I wouldn’t lie in a case like this.”

Tanzi is expected to apply for bail on Thursday next week.

Defence advocates Tshepo Thobane and Zandile Mshololo objected to the identification of the accused.

Mshololo argued: “The state is allowed to lead the witness but we object to the inception of this evidence because of the process that has been followed in the identification.

“This witness was not taken for a formal ID parade. He is doing a dock ID now. This witness is not reliable, given the circumstances he is identifying.”

State advocate George Baloyi said the court will have to decide on the admissibility of the new evidence, however, judge Tshifiwa Maumela said he will not do so yet.

“All concerned will be given an opportunity to address the court before a verdict and issues of credibility come into play,” said Maumela.

The proceedings were briefly delayed at the high court in Pretoria on Thursday when former legal counsel for accused number one to four, advocate Malesela Teffo, made an appearance.

He was in court to request a meeting with Maumela and the other advocates in the courts chambers. His request was turned down and security was called into the courtroom.

The trial continues…

