Thohoyandou lawyer murder case postponed to October 24

The murder case against Tshianeo Munyai and Nemakhavhani Ndalamo has been postponed to October 24 to allow Ndalamo time to secure legal representation.

Munyai and Ndalamo appeared briefly at the Thohoyandou magistrate’s court on Monday.

It is alleged that the duo is responsible for the murder of Mbambadzeni James Manwadu, a 46-year-old Thohoyandou-based attorney who was shot and killed in January.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said: “It is alleged that on 16 January 2022, Manwadu arrived home, while getting out of his motor vehicle to open the gate, he was approached by the accused persons who shot and killed him.”

According to the NPA, the notorious Munyai is linked to several other cases including the murder of the Collins Chabane mayor Moses Maluleke who was shot and killed at his house over two months ago.

“The accused Munyai is linked to several cases from 2020 to 2022, including the murder case of Collins Chabane mayor and a house robbery at Tswinga village, wherein a woman was kidnapped with her vehicle. The accused and an unknown accomplice took her car, laptop, mobile phone, and the complainant was instructed to withdraw R10 000,” said the NPA.

The duo last made an appearance at the magistrate’s court in September. and the matter was deferred to allow Munyai to secure legal representation.

