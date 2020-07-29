240 COVID-19 patients die, over 11000 infections reported

Eleven thousand three hundred sixty two people (11362) from 42 528 people who underwent COVID-19 tests in the past 24 hours have tested positive for the dreaded disease.

This has increased the national infections numbers from 459 761 to 471 123, Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said on Wednesday July 29.

Mkhize also said 240 COVID-19 patients have lost their lives to the dreaded disease, bringing the total number of deaths from 7 257 to 7497.

Of the 240, 34 were recorded in the Eastern Cape, 156 from Gauteng, 27 in KwaZulu-Natal, and 23 from the Western Cape.

“We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased,” he said.

He said of the 471 123 infections, 297 967 patients have recovered from the disease, increasing the recovery rate to 63 percent.

Author



Ngwako Malatji