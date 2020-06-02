50 more people die of COVID-19, over 400 new infections recorded

Fifty more COVID-19 patients in South Africa have succumbed to the pandemic, increasing the number of fatalities from 705 to 755.

The infection figure has also surged by 455, taking the total national number from 35 357 to 35 812.

This was announced by Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize on Tuesday, June 2.

“As of today, the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 35 812. Regrettably, we report 50 more COVID-19 related deaths, this brings the total national deaths to 755. We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased,” Mkhize said in a statement.

He also said 18 313 people have recovered from the disease, which is caused by the novel coronavirus.

Mkhize further said, despite the shortage of testing kits, a total of 761 534 tests have been processed cumulatively of which 18 792 have been conducted since the last report.

Author



Ngwako Malatji