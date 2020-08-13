Bouga Luv and Danny K donate masks to help stop spread of COVID-19

Award-winning duo Bouga Luv and Danny K have joined the quest to fight the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The pair, whose real names are Kabelo Mabalane and Daniel Koppel, have spearheaded the donation of masks and other protective materials to hospitals around the country through their Shout4Masks campaign, which began in March.

“This is your opportunity right here, right now with Discovery Vitality and Shout4Masks to make a profound contribution in our fight against his deadly virus, we are extremely grateful to Discovery for partnering with Shout4Masks. I cannot think of a better way for people to support and protect our healthcare workers than by being active, healthy and safe themselves during this time,” said Danny K.

They revealed the campaign has seen masks donated to different hospitals around the country including Charlotte Maxeke and Baragwanath Academic Hospital in Johannesburg.

“We are in the eye of the storm of this devastating COVID-19 pandemic and over the next three months our healthcare practitioners will be tested like never before,” said Mabalane.

Author



Aubrey Mothombeni