Covid-19

Cabinet approves changes to level 1 regulations

By Anelisa Sibanda
(Photo by Pierre Crom/Getty Images)

Johannesburg- Several changes to the adjusted alert Level 1 of Covid-19 regulations have been approved by the cabinet.

These changes are based on the trajectory of the pandemic and the levels of vaccination in the country.

Isolation days have been reduced from 10 days to 7 days. Those who test positive without any symptoms do not need to self isolate unless they develop symptoms.

Primary, secondary and special schools will return to daily attendance. The regulatory provision for the social distancing of 1meter for learners in schools has also been scrapped.

