Cabinet approves changes to level 1 regulations

Johannesburg- Several changes to the adjusted alert Level 1 of Covid-19 regulations have been approved by the cabinet.

These changes are based on the trajectory of the pandemic and the levels of vaccination in the country.

Isolation days have been reduced from 10 days to 7 days. Those who test positive without any symptoms do not need to self isolate unless they develop symptoms.

Primary, secondary and special schools will return to daily attendance. The regulatory provision for the social distancing of 1meter for learners in schools has also been scrapped.

CABINET APPROVES CHANGES TO ADJUSTED ALERT LEVEL 1 COVID-19 REGULATIONS A special Cabinet meeting held today, 31 January 2022, has approved changes to the Adjusted Alert Level 1 COVID-19 regulations.

• Those who test positive with no symptoms do not have to isolate.

· If you test positive with symptoms, the isolation period has been reduced from 10 to 7 days.

· Contacts do not have to isolate unless they develop symptoms. — Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) January 31, 2022

