Chiefs calls for postponement of matches after players, staff tests positive

Johannesburg – Kaizer Chiefs is the latest sports club to be heavily affected by the Covid-19 outbreak, after numerous positive cases confirmed at its club house.

As a matter of grave concern, the club has pleaded with Premier Soccer League to call off upcoming matches as the situation is getting out of hand.

In an issued statement, Chiefs said although the club has instituted stricter Covid-19 protocols, the global pandemic has affected the team and general personnel at the club, which led to the closure of the Village.

“As Kaizer Chiefs communicated in the last few days leading up to the game against Swallows FC, the Club has instituted stricter Covid management protocols following several positive Covid cases affecting the team and general personnel,” statement read.

“Our protocols are always strict but we have had to be more stringent in the last two weeks given the increasing number of infections in Gauteng and the country,” read the issued statement on Friday.

As the club gears up to host Cape Town City at the FNB stadium for the DStv Premiership clash, the club announced that more of its players and staff have tested positive.

“As a result of this outbreak that has seen no less 31 people test positive for Covid-19, the Kaizer Chiefs Village is temporarily closed until next week,” said the club.

“The Club has written to the Premier Soccer League to request for a postponement of the four upcoming games in December against Cape Town City (4 December), Golden Arrows (8 December), Sekhukhune FC (12 December) and Royal AM (22 December) to avoid risk of infection and further spread of the virus and allow those affected to recover and complete their quarantine period before they can play against other teams,” Chiefs addressed.

The club said their instant calls comes at the peak, where they have no sufficient players and technical team due to confirmed cases.

“We view this as a case of force majeure as what the Club is experiencing as a consequence of Covid and the protocols it is obliged to implement, is total beyond the control of the Club,” said the club.

“We have appealed to the League to seriously consider the matter for the sake of everyone’s health and safety because there are many other people involved in organising a game.

“We urge supporters to take care of themselves and follow all the Covid protocols, well wishes and speedy recovery to all those affected,” statement concluded.

