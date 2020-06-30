Chisa Nyama vibes at home with DJ Sumbody

Visiting a car wash with live DJ sessions on a Sunday afternoon, became quite the culture in Mzansi before the dreaded COVID-19 plague came along.

And with numbers increasing rapidly every day – people are opting to stay at home and wash cars themselves.

But it no longer has to be a boring affair, as the Ayepyep Lockdown Sessions by DJ Sumbody and Trace bring that chilled chisa nyama vibe to your home.

The first of these sessions calls for lovers of the lifestyle to pull out their braai stands as they give their prized whips a splash with sounds straight from the home DJ Sumbody’s Ayepyep Lifestyle Lounge in Menlyn from Pitoli (Pretoria), this Sunday (July 5).

It will be a two-hour long session, hosted by Lamiez Holworthy and will feature a host of house, amapiano and R&B artists and DJ’s.

Some of the names of the line-up include Vetkoek & Mahoota, Zano, Kaylow, Silly Bean, Donald in Denial & Junior Taurus.

Tune into Trace Urban (325) at 4PM, with repeats on Saturdays on Trace Africa (326) from 10PM.

Somaya Stockenstroom