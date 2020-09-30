Concern at 6% spike in Gauteng COVID-19 cases

The Gauteng Department of Health is concerned about the 6% increase in the number of COVID-19 active cases since the country moved to level 1 of the lockdown.

South Africa moved to level 1 of the lockdown on 21 September 2020.

Gauteng remains the epicentre of the virus with 219 373 cases to date followed by KwaZulu-Natal with 118 889, the Western Cape 110 541 and Eastern Cape 89 076.

“The rise in infections has been attributed to among other factors to non-adherence to non-pharmaceutical interventions by some members of the public,” the provincial department said.

The areas of concerns include Johannesburg’s Inner City, Soweto, Sedibeng and Tshwane.

“It is important that we emphasise to the public that the fight against COVID-19 is far from over. We want to caution communities that we need to continue adhering to non-pharmaceutical interventions,” said Gauteng acting MEC of Health, Jacob Mamabolo.

The MEC called on everyone to play their part by wearing facemasks, social distancing, sanitising and washing hands.

According to the provincial department, 1 200 people are currently hospitalised in public and private health facilities.

Meanwhile, South Africa recorded 903 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours bringing the cumulative number of detected infections to 672 572.

In addition, 81 more people succumbed to the respiratory disease pushing the death toll to 16 667.

Of the latest deaths, 28 are from Gauteng, 11 from KwaZulu-Natal, 10 from the Northern Cape, eight from the Eastern Cape and the North West, six from the Western Cape, and five from Limpopo and Free State.

“We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers that treated the deceased patients,” said Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize.

Meanwhile, recoveries now stand at 605 520 which translates to 90%.

The data is based on the 4 164 491 tests conducted of which 12 011 were performed since the last report.

Globally, there have been 33 249 563 confirmed cases of COVID-19, while the death toll has now surpassed 1 million, the World Health Organization reported.

