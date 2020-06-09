Coronavirus deaths climb to 1162

While 29 006 people have recovered from the coronavirus, a terrifying number of 1162 people have succumbed to the disease.

The department of health reported today that the number of confirmed cases nationally is 52 991. Cape Town has the highest number of mortalities, sitting at a total number of 890.

Today, the province reported another 61 deaths. The Eastern Cape reported 11 mortalities and Gauteng had 10 fatalities.

Health Minister, Zweli Mkhize said the mortality rate of COVID-19 was now at 2.2%.

“We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased,” said Mkhize.

President Cyril Ramaphosa had also conveyed his condolences to the families of the deceased earlier today. He noted that more than 400,000 deaths have been recorded globally.

“Each one of these deaths is a tragedy. Each one represents a unique life: a parent, a child, a sibling or a friend. Each one leaves behind a family and a community in mourning. I would like to offer my condolences to all South Africans who have lost someone they love, and wish them strength, courage and hope in the days ahead. We should take this moment to remind ourselves that the coronavirus presents a real danger to all of us. While it may be an invisible enemy, it is nevertheless deadly,” he said in a statement.

He noted that while most of those infected with the virus will have only mild symptoms or no symptoms at all, they can still spread the disease to others who may suffer far more.

“To protect yourself and others, you should wear a mask when in public so that it covers your mouth and nose, wash your hands frequently with soap or sanitiser, and don’t sit or stand too close to others in public transport or in a store. In the weeks and months ahead, we will continue to take whatever action is necessary to safeguard the lives of our citizens.”

He also said that if necessary, government will impose a higher alert level in specific parts of the country to prevent a rapid increase in cases.

“It is therefore crucial that all South Africans adhere to the restrictions that remain in place and continue to take basic precautions to prevent the spread of the virus.”

Somaya Stockenstroom