COVID-19 cases reaches new high with 1662 new cases and 63 deaths

The recovery rate for COVID-19 remains stagnant at 90% while new cases point to a possible new surge in coronavirus infections.

Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize has on Sunday evening announced that the country has reported 1662 new cases, and that 63 more people have been lost to the Corona virus.

The minister’s announcement came a few hours after Mkhize revealed that he and his wife Dr May Mkhize were also part of the statistics as they tested positive for the virus after showing mild symptoms.

The new COVID-19 figures were emanated from 21 337 tests conducted countrywide and shows that the country has now recorded an overall of 703 793 COVID-19 cases since the start of the lockdown.

The report shows that the recovery rate sit at 90% with 634 543 people having recovered from the virus.

Though there are only 50 779 active cases country wide, its the death toll that is concerning.

Minister Mkhize has revealed that 63 p3ople have lost their lives due to COVID-19, and this has taken the national figure to 18 741.

Surprisingly, the 63 corona virus related deaths came from two provinces, namely Kwazulu Natal which has reported 54 deaths and Eastern Cape which recorded 9 deaths.

For the first time, provinces such as the Western Cape and Gauteng, which were at some point during the start of the pandemic called the epicenters of the virus have not reported not even a single loss of life.

No deaths were also reported by provinces such as Limpopo, North West, Free state and Northern Cape.