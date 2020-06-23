COVID-19 forces closure of government buildings

The head office of Statistics South Africa has joined a growing list of state institutions that have had to be temporarily closed due to staff members testing positive for the coronavirus.

The building in Pretoria, ISIbalo House, is undergoing deep-cleaning and being disinfected after one staff member tested positive.

“All primary and secondary contacts will be traced and managed as per Department of Health guidelines. ISIbalo House will be closed while the building is disinfected and deep-cleaned,” a statement from Stats SA reads.

Meanwhile, two female officers and one senior male officer from the Tshwane Metro Police Department cops have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a statement, a 51-year-old senior superintendent and a 37-year-old female constable tested positive on 17 June 2020 at Number 1 Madiba Street.

“The building was closed for two days to allow for disinfection before staff returned to work,” a statement reads.

The other 31-year-old female constable stationed at the Mercedes Benz Building on Francis Baard Street tested positive on 22 June 2020.

“She has since been admitted to hospital while the other two officers are in isolation for 14 days,” the statement states.

The Mercedes Benz Building was closed until 26 June 2020 as a precautionary measure.

This comes as the number of those infected by the virus breached the 100 000 mark, rising to 101590, with deaths related to the virus now sitting at 1991.

Author



George Matlala