COVID-19 infects over 6 100 more people, kills 73 more patients

By Ngwako Malatji
Credit: ECR

The deadly COVID-19 continued to reduce South African population when it killed 73 more patients, bringing the total number of its victims to 2 529.
Of the 73 deaths, 43 were from the Western Cape, 10 from the Eastern Cape, six from KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, five from Limpopo, and two from the North West.
This was announced by Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize on Monday June 29.
Mkhize also said 6,132 have been infected by the virulent disease in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases to 144,264. The Western Cape accounts for 61,375 of those cases,  Gauteng 39,841 and the Eastern Cape 26,195.
The figures also revealed that Limpopo became the latest province to pass the 1,000 mark, meaning that the Northern Cape is the only province not to have reached this grim milestone.
Limpopo had 1,011 cases by Monday, and the Northern Cape 404.

