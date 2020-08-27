COVID-19 kills 126 more patients, infects over 2500 people

COVID-19 has killed 126 more patients in the last 24 hours, shooting the death toll from 13 502 to 13 628, Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said on Thursday August 27.

Of the 126 new fatalities, 48 were from KwaZulu-Natal, 33 from Gauteng, 25 from the Eastern Cape, and 25 from the Western Cape.

“We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers that treated the deceased patients,” Mkhize said.



Mkhize also said the COVID-19 infection figures have increased from 615 701 to 618 286 after 2 585 more people tested positive for the disease in the past 24 hours.

The cases were recorded from 19 009 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of tests conducted since the outbreak of the disease in March from 35 98 973 to 3 617982.

Mkhize also said that of the 618 286 figures, 531 338 patients have recovered from the disease, which translates to a recovery rate of 86 percent.