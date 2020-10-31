COVID-19 claims 46 lives as virus gains more ground

As if this was not enough, the Minister of Health Zweli Mkhize, who also tested positive for the virus has revealed that 46 people lost their lives to the Corona virus.

“As of today, a cumulative number of detected COVID-19 cases is 725 452 with 1770 new cases identified since the last report. The cumulative number of tests conducted to date is 4 822 973 with 22 150 new tests conducted since the last report,” reads the health department statistics.

Of the 46 COVID-19 deaths reported, Eastern Cape has recorded the most deaths with 35, followed by Western Cape with 4 deaths, reads the statement issued by the department of health.

KwaZulu Natal has reported 3 deaths, while both Free State and Gauteng recorded 2 deaths each.

The figures shows that Northern Cape, North West and Limpopo provinces reported no deaths cases on Saturday, and this took the national death toll to 19 276.

“We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers that treated the deceased patients,” said Mkhize.

The statistics has also shown that the recovery rate has remained stagnant at 90% rate as 654 182 people have recovered from the virus.