E-edition
Subscribe
E-edition
Subscribe
Covid-19

Covid shakes up higher education

By Kabelo Khumalo
Roshan Ramdhany, Partner & Education Industry Leader at PwC South Africa.

Pandemic drives change in sector

Professional services firm PwC has warned that South Africa’s higher education sector is faced with new technological, financial and collaborative challenges in the face of COVID-19.

These are some of the highlights from PwC’s Vice-Chancellor Pulse Survey 2020. Roshan
Ramdhany, PwC education industry leader, said the pandemic is a catalyst for change in the higher education sector in how it can serve the general population as well as equipping its students with the knowledge and skills to make an effective contribution to the economy.


“Universities will need to take action as quickly as possible to avoid students dropping out of the academic year due to financial pressures or family and health circumstances. It is notable that not all students have access to the internet or the necessary tools in their habitual areas,” Ramdhany said.

“While the pandemic has had an adverse impact on the socio-economic state of South
Africa, it could nevertheless become the very driver for action in addressing the consequences of social inequalities.”

The study further found that limitations on annual fee increases as well as an increase
in outstanding student debt are expected to place huge financial constraints on universities.

Sunday World reported last week that data from Stats SA showed that the country’s 26 public universities depended more on the government for funding. Ramdhany said the
pandemic’s impact on higher education will largely depend on the type and length of the country’s economic recovery.

“Ultimately, and far from being just a threat, COVID-19 has to be considered as an impetus
for accelerating long-overdue changes within the South African higher education system.
Educational institutions will undoubtedly form a critical part of the country’s post-COVID-19 recovery if they successfully align short-term financial sustainability with a clear view of longterm identity and purpose.”

Author


Similar stories

Breaking News

COVID-19 vaccine breakthrough

Life is about to get back to normal for billions of people around the world after Pfizer and BioNTech announced today that their coronavirus...
Read more
Education

Female VC at Unisa welcomed – LenkaBula makes history at university

South Africa’s legislators have welcomed the appointment of Puleng LenkaBula as Unisa’s principal and vice-chancellor – the first woman to be appointed to the role...
Read more

Latest News

Trending

Sponsored Content

Company News

   Loading latest Press Releases...

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

© 1999–2020
Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.

For up to date Corona information, visit SA Government’s Covid-19 Portal