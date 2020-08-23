DEADLY COVID-19 CLAIMS 144 MORE LIVES

Another 144 people died as a result of the COVID-19 yesterday. This brings the total number of deaths, since the start of the pandemic in March, to 12 987 people succumbing to the virus.

The number of new confirmed cases stands at 3 707, bringing the total number to 607 045. The total number of deaths is 12 987 and the total number of recoveries is 504 127

Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize announced that there have been a total of 504 127 recoveries nationally and 607 045 positive cases identified country-wide.

The total number of tests conducted to date is 3 535 067, with 30 560 new tests conducted since the last report on Saturday, August 22.

With the country’s national lockdown alert level reduced to Level 2, the National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD) has advised people not to stop being vigilant, by wearing their masks, especially when in public, sanitise and wash their hands with soap and water and keep to social distancing of two metres or more.

The NICD advised that if a person develops symptoms of COVID-19, and they have reason to believe they have in contact with someone who has the virus, they are to self-isolate immediately and implement measures to prevent transmission.

Test are only available if you are referred by a health professional. In the first instance, you should contact your GP. Public sector testing is free of charge.

A toll-free public hotline (0800 029 999) has been set up for people who feel sick with a fever, cough or have difficulty breathing.

Breakdown of infections by province:

Eastern Cape, 85 0339; Free State 34 621; Gauteng 205 246; KwaZulu-Natal 109 332; Limpopo 12 389; Mpumalanga 22 902; North West 24 185; Northern Cape 8 996; Western Cape 104 285. The number of unknown cases is 50 and the total number of infections countrywide is 607 045.

Author



Xolile Mtshazo