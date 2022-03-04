E-edition
Drop in Covid-19 infections could sway command council

By Anelisa Sibanda
SPRINGS, SOUTH AFRICA - SEPTEMBER 02: Health Deputy Minister Dr Joe Phaahla and MEC Mamabolo officially welcome Transnet Phelophepha Healthcare train on September 02, 2020 in Springs, South Africa. The health train is intended to service communities who battle to access basic healthcare in their areas. (Photo by Gallo Images/OJ Koloti)

The National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) is expected to discuss new Covid-19 regulations next week, Health Minister Joe Phaahla said on Friday in his weekly update on the pandemic.

In the past week, South Africa recorded a 20% reduction in new infections. Phaahla said while there were still differing views on mandatory vaccination, taking the jab is delivering good results for the ailing economy.

“[Vaccinating is also good for] more social activities, more sporting activities, more recreational activities, and more social interaction,” he said, cautioning that there has, however, been a surge in the number of children between 10-14 testing positive for Covid-19.

About 19-million adults have been vaccinated so far, of which 17-million are fully vaccinated. A total of 56% of women have received their jabs against 43.5% of men.

In the last 24-hour reporting period, South Africa recorded 1 853 new cases and 41 deaths. This brought the total number of deaths to 99 499.

The cumulative number of Covid-19 cases identified in South Africa since March 2020 stands at 3 679 539, of which 3 554 282 people have recovered.

The country’s recovery rate now stands at 96.6%.

