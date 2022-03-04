Drop in Covid-19 infections could sway command council

The National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) is expected to discuss new Covid-19 regulations next week, Health Minister Joe Phaahla said on Friday in his weekly update on the pandemic.

In the past week, South Africa recorded a 20% reduction in new infections. Phaahla said while there were still differing views on mandatory vaccination, taking the jab is delivering good results for the ailing economy.

“[Vaccinating is also good for] more social activities, more sporting activities, more recreational activities, and more social interaction,” he said, cautioning that there has, however, been a surge in the number of children between 10-14 testing positive for Covid-19.

About 19-million adults have been vaccinated so far, of which 17-million are fully vaccinated. A total of 56% of women have received their jabs against 43.5% of men.

In the last 24-hour reporting period, South Africa recorded 1 853 new cases and 41 deaths. This brought the total number of deaths to 99 499.

The cumulative number of Covid-19 cases identified in South Africa since March 2020 stands at 3 679 539, of which 3 554 282 people have recovered.

The country’s recovery rate now stands at 96.6%.

