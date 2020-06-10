Gauteng Education Department shut down after two employees test positive for COVID-19

Gauteng Education MEC, Panyaza Lesufi, reported that two staff members at the Gauteng Education Head Office have tested positive for COVID-19.

He tweeted that they, unfortunately, had to shut down the offices with immediate effect.

“I wish all our staff members who tested positive a speedy recovery,” he said.

The affected employees and their families are receiving support and care in accordance with the World Health Organisation (WHO) protocols.

“It is important to note that all other staff members who were in contact with the said officials are testing and will follow all protocols to prevent the spread of the virus. Two buildings on no 17 Simmonds Street and 26&30 Loveday Street will be closed with immediate effect for fogging and disinfection which will take place on 11 and 12 June 2020. The offices will be accessible after the disinfection process has been concluded on Friday, 12 June 2020. Thus, staff will be able to return to their workstations on Monday, 15 June 2020,” read the released statement.

Author



Somaya Stockenstroom