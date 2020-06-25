Legends Barbershop opens with free haircuts

With hair salons having been given the green light to start operating under level 3 conditions of lockdown, Legends Barbershop will be offering free haircuts on Saturday.

Owner and founder of the franchise, Sheldon Tatchell, says it’s his way of giving back to the community, who are all suffering the harsh effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Personal care industries were all closed when President Cyril Ramaphosa announced lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak at the end of March this year.

It was a long battle to convince government to have them trade under level 3, as opposed to the initial proposal of having them operate only under level 1.

An excited Tatchell said to show his appreciation he decided to offer this charitable service. But to receive a free haircut, customers need to donate blankets, food items or clothing.

“All stores will be opening except Sun City and this service will be available at our branches nationwide. Free legendary haircut excludes beard and any other extras. I decided to do this because I am grateful that government has allowed us to trade again. Lucky for us we can afford to do this. We are also all about building the communities that feed us. Many people are not fortunate to have food and warmth during this cold winter – and many have lost their jobs,” said Tatchell.

He said though that it may be a long wait as they have to follow all government protocols.

They will only have up to five people in the stores waiting area and will be implementing a number system. Masks have to be worn and social distancing practiced while customers wait outside the store.

He also says that surfaces will be cleaned with an antiviral solution before and after each cut as well as having sanitizer on hand.

Tatchell was mistakenly told a few weeks ago he could trade doing home visits, using his mobile bus – a service which would have cost R800 per customer But after a flurry of Facebook complaints, his essential status was removed.

He uploaded DIY videos for desperate consumers who had to groom their own hair at home but says nothing is better than going to a barber to have your crown faded and looking fresh.

Tatchell is famous in celeb circles with artists including Riky Rick, Kwesta, Prophet Bushiri and DJ Fresh counting as his regulars.

TAG A FRIEND WHO NEEDS A FREE LEGENDARY HAIRCUT. WE BACK SATURDAY 27TH JUNE 2020.LET'S HELP THE LESS FORTUNATE PEOPLE DURING THIS THOUGH TIME. #FreeHaircut#LegendsGiveBack#LegendsBarbershop#TLB Gepostet von Legends Barbershop am Mittwoch, 24. Juni 2020

Somaya Stockenstroom