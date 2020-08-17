Level 2 rules explained

South Africans have deemed today a mini new year as the country prepares to go into lockdown level 2 tomorrow.

Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma took to the podium today to set down the rules of this new level in a further effort to stop the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The biggest changes are the lifting of the alcohol and tobacco sales. Tobacco products were taken off the shelves haphazardly in March, when the government imposed an immediate ban, without giving warning to consumers.

As from tomorrow brands like Stuyvesant, Courtleigh and others will see a welcome return as the lower brands including Savannah and RGs take a back seat.

Alcohol may be sold on Monday to Thursday between 9am and 5pm. But if you forget to stock up, you can enjoy a beverage at a tavern or bar, which is allowed to operate weekdays and weekends until 10 pm.

However, curfew still stands from 10pm until 4am. All companies can now do business again. Except for clubs and international passenger ships. International travel is still prohibited while inter provincial travel is allowed with beaches open to the public.

If you want to get married, you can celebrate with only 50 people in attendance, which is the same amount of people allowed for any public gathering, night vigils are, however, not allowed.

Sports still won’t allow for any spectators or international fixtures. Gym fanatics can return, provided there are no more than 50 people at a time, the same goes for the swimming pool, cinemas and concerts.

Home visits are down to ten people only. And you are still required to wear a mask when you are out in public.

Somaya Stockenstroom