Lockdown succeeding in flattening the curve – Zweli Mkhize

Health minister Zweli Mkhize believes South Africa has thus far done well to flatten the curve of COVID-19 during the lockdown. “Flattening the curve is an ongoing process and we must continue to battle this,” said Mkhize.

As of today, the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases are 12 739 with deaths at 238. He also called for the manufacturing of Protective Personal Equipment to go up by 90%.

“We have started building up our supply of PPEs and are doing well. We have stock for 6-8 weeks and after that we will order more. We are discussing the production of resources locally,” he said.

More than 403 000 tests have been conducted.

Author



Somaya Stockenstroom