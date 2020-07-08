Mmusi Maimane calls on national stay-away from school this Friday

Former DA leader Mmusi Maimane, now the leader of the One SA Movement, is calling for a national stay-away from schools on Friday.

He, however, says that he is not calling on people to gather in the streets and have a loud protest but rather a silent protest marked by staying home.

“We are simply saying because we can’t gather, let’s stay away. [To] send a message to government that we are unhappy with their decision. Show the department [of basic education] that the power still remains with the people,” he said.

To date, 2 470 teachers have been infected with the coronavirus while another 1 260 have tested positive for COVID-19.

Maimane had previously attempted to have the decision of schools opening reversed by the high court in Pretoria. But his application was dismissed.

Bagaetsho we are now at a serious crossroads. Let’s close the schools before things get even worse. Moving ahead with full reopening at this time is walking into eye of a cyclone with an umbrella. #safeschools pic.twitter.com/YcBueG55eY — Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) June 30, 2020

Somaya Stockenstroom