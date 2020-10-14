E-edition
Covid-19

National State Of Disaster extended

By Somaya Stockenstroom

The national state of disaster has been extended for another month.

This was announced today by Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

She said that the extension, approved by cabinet is until 15 November and remains in line with the existing legislation in response to the virus.


South Africa is now on level 1 of the national lockdown – which has seen most parts of the economy open up.

Lockdown came into effect on May 15, at level 5, limiting and restricting movement due to the COVID-19 pandemic which took the world by storm.

To date there are a total of 694 537 positive cases, deaths at 18 028 and the total number of recoveries is 625 574. The recovery rate sits at 90 percent but Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said South Africans should keep to containment measures, mask-wearing and sanitizing.

“This etiquette needs to continue as COVID-19 is still with us,” he said 

