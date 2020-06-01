Covid-19

Nearly 120 000 South African receive their R350 special COVID-19 payment

By Somaya Stockenstroom

 

The South African Social Services Agency (SASSA) said today, 116,867 unemployed South Africans have received the R350 special COVID-19 social relief money announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa as part of the government’s R500bn package to boost the economy.

Busisiwe Memela, SASSA CEO, said the 116 867, who got paid, said they were part of 13 million applications received. However, only 6.3 million of these were valid, complete applications.

“About 6.3 million of these were valid, complete applications. The rest were either duplicate applications, incomplete, had inconsistent data or were just pure enquiries,” Memela said.

“A total of 666 381 clients have been approved and SASSA is awaiting banking details information. Over 1 597 127 have been disapproved since the applicants have some or other means of income.”

Beneficiaries can check the status of their applications online on https://srd.sassa.gov.za/sc19/status or by adding GovChat WhatsApp on 082 046 8553, open chat, type “Status” and Send.

Author


Similar stories

News

Cumulative number of coronavirus patients now at 35 357 cases

  Health Minister Zweli Mhkize says as of today the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases are 35 357, with a total number of deaths being...
Read more
Breaking News

SA’s boozy nation braves the queues as alcohol is unleashed

  It was a day of celebration in Mzansi as alcohol was unlocked during this lockdown, which is now at level 3. Under Level 3 regulations,...
Read more

Latest News

Trending

Company News

   Loading latest Press Releases...

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

© 1999–2020
Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.