New Covid-19 cases continue to soar in SA

Johannesburg – South Africa has recorded 13 263 new COVID-19 cases overnight.

This increase represents a 22.3% positivity rate.

As per the National Department of Health, a further 423 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 73 415 to date.

A total of 15 031 457 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors.

The Department of Health says it continues monitoring and surveillance of COVID-19 in order to inform the public health response.

“The majority of new cases are from the Western Cape (27%) followed by Gauteng (22%),” the Department of Health said in a statement.

KwaZulu-Natal accounted for (18%), Eastern Cape accounted for 8%, Mpumalanga accounted for 7%, North West accounted for 6%, Free State and Limpopo accounted for 4% each and Northern Cape accounted for 3%.

Among the new cases recorded, the Eastern Cape recorded 1 088, Western Cape 3 587, Northern Cape 342, Mpumalanga 922, Gauteng 2 927, North West 806, Limpopo 587, KwaZulu-Natal 2 408 and Free State 596.

SAnews.gov.za

