Numsa says government, not alcohol, is to blame for shortages of hospital beds

The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (NUMSA) says government, and not alcohol, is to blame for shortages of hospital beds.

The union, in a statement issued on Wednesday afternoon, accused government of pushing an anti-black, anti-poor and anti-working-class agenda, accusing it of failing to protect the masses.

This, the union said was because the government appears to have relinquished its responsibility to halt the spread of the virus and to avoid deaths among its people, by resting its responsibility on the individual.

Irvin Jim, Numsa secretary, said despite government projections that 40 000 and 50 0000 are likely to die from COVID-19 this year, the state still has failed to supply adequate Personal Protective Equipment to those who are frontline workers.

“It is disgraceful that during this time they are exposed to shocking working conditions, whilst suffering dire shortages of medication. Health workers are forced to risk their lives in order to save the lives of others, whilst being denied risk allowance or tax breaks. But our overpaid pampered Members of Parliament are working from the comfort and safety of their homes. Alcohol is not to blame for shortages of hospital beds, government is!” said Jim.

Numsa said it was dismayed by the callousness and heartless of the government’s response to this virus, saying that it was obvious that the state was more on the side of the wealthy elite instead of the poor and working class.

The union said government has failed to seize the opportunity presented by coronavirus, to nationalize all private hospitals, to ensure that all people have equal access and treatment, especially after predicting that 50 000 people could die from the virus.

“Their deaths will have been as a direct result of the negligence of the state. In the address made by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday night, he said the following:

“We have the power within ourselves, working with each other, to limit the damage that this virus does to our people, our society and our economy.”

“It is clear that government is choosing the easy way out and is exonerating itself from any responsibility to intervene to reduce infections and deaths. By saying the power ‘is within ourselves’ it is effectively washing its hands of any responsibility, and places the burden of preventing the disease squarely on the individual,” reads the statement.

The union said government’s tribute to health care workers was hollow and means nothing because they are fighting a war against a virus, and there are massive shortages in staff, protective gear, medication and facilities.

“We are told because of alcohol hospital beds are running out! This s not true. These shortages are a direct result of the failed macro-economic policies, championed by the ANC government, despite dire warnings from us as NUMSA, that these policies would fail dismally, and result in increased suffering for the masses, “ reads the statement.

The union said the government ‘s neo-liberal policies advanced by the government called for drastic cuts in government spending, and as a result, many state-owned nursing schools were closed.

“Furthermore, decisions were taken to reduce costs on primary health and health care services which is why today we do not have enough facilities to adequately treat this virus. Alcohol is not to blame for shortages of hospital beds, government is!.”

Aubrey Mothombeni