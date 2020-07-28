Nxesi discharged from hospital

Employment and Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi has been discharged from the Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria.

Last week, Nxesi, who is also the deputy national chairperson of the SACP, was admitted to the hospital for COVID-19 related symptoms and was receiving medical attention and monitoring, after advice by doctors that he should be admitted.

Nxesi tested positive for coronavirus on 17 July and went into self-quarantine.

“Though he has been discharged from hospital, he will remain in self-quarantine until he fully recovers. The minister, together with his family, have thanked all South Africans for the well wishes during his hospitalisation. We are also grateful that minister Nxesi is now on his way to full recovery,” Cabinet spokesperson Phumla Williams said in a statement.

“We take this opportunity to wish all fellow South Africans who are battling this disease well, as we also send those who have lost loved ones our sincere condolences,” she added.

On Sunday, Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe was also discharged from hospital after being admitted for COVID-19 related symptoms.

Mantashe and his wife, Nolwandle, had tested positive for coronavirus.

Gauteng premier David Makhura returned to work last week after recovering from COVID-19.

The news of Nxesi and Mantashe’s discharge from hospital came as Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Ebrahim Patel, became the third Cabinet Minister to test positive for the deadly global pandemic. Patel was in self-isolation.

