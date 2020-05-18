Breaking News

Over 1 100 COVID-19 new infection jump as three more patients die

By Ngwako Malatji

One thousand one hundred and sixty more people have tested coronavirus positive, bringing the total number of confirmed infection cases in South Africa to 15515.
Three more people have died of COVID-19 disease, which is induced by the deadly virus, bring the total death  from 261 to 264.
This was announced by Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize on Sunday. Mkhize said just
over half (56%) of the fatalities are men, with a majority being elderly. Age brackets with the most deaths are 60-69 (with 66 deaths), followed by 70-79 (58 deaths) and 50-59 (55 deaths). There were also 34 fatalities in the 40-49 age bracket. The total number of recoveries to date is 7,006. There are 890 new cases of Covid-19 in the Western Cape, and 124 in the Eastern Cape.
Gauteng has 67 new cases, KwaZulu-Natal 45 and Limpopo 18. Mkhize said the department remained concerned about the developments in the Western Cape, with the total cumulative cases now comprising almost 60% of the national cumulative cases.
The new cases from Western Cape comprise 76% of those recorded from the past 24-hour cycle.
Nationally, 460,873 tests have been conducted with 21,314 done in the last 24 hours.

Author


Similar stories

Covid-19

COVID-19 spending secrecy challenged

NGO joins calls for more transparency in procurement, funds  Calls are intensifying for transparency and accountability in the procurement of millions of rand of medical...
Read more
Breaking News

UIF COVID-19 scheme pays out R55.5 million to domestic workers

Minister of Employment and Labour Thulas Nxesi said today, that more than 14 000 domestic workers have benefited to the tune of more than...
Read more

Latest News

Trending

Company News

   Loading latest Press Releases...

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

© 1999–2020
Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.