Over 1 100 COVID-19 new infection jump as three more patients die

One thousand one hundred and sixty more people have tested coronavirus positive, bringing the total number of confirmed infection cases in South Africa to 15515.

Three more people have died of COVID-19 disease, which is induced by the deadly virus, bring the total death from 261 to 264.

This was announced by Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize on Sunday. Mkhize said just

over half (56%) of the fatalities are men, with a majority being elderly. Age brackets with the most deaths are 60-69 (with 66 deaths), followed by 70-79 (58 deaths) and 50-59 (55 deaths). There were also 34 fatalities in the 40-49 age bracket. The total number of recoveries to date is 7,006. There are 890 new cases of Covid-19 in the Western Cape, and 124 in the Eastern Cape.

Gauteng has 67 new cases, KwaZulu-Natal 45 and Limpopo 18. Mkhize said the department remained concerned about the developments in the Western Cape, with the total cumulative cases now comprising almost 60% of the national cumulative cases.

The new cases from Western Cape comprise 76% of those recorded from the past 24-hour cycle.

Nationally, 460,873 tests have been conducted with 21,314 done in the last 24 hours.

Ngwako Malatji