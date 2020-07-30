PSL announces COVID-19 season delayed fixtures

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) today announced the fixtures marking the kick-off of the 2019/20 COVID-19 delayed season for the top flight Premiership and the National First Division (NFD) lower league, including the dates, venues and kick-off times.

The PSL emphasised that all the fixtures will be played in the biologically safe environment (BSE) at various venues in Gauteng.

The opening fixture of the Premiership will be between Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates at Dobsonville Stadium on Tuesday, August 11 at 6pm.

The league said the last Premiership fixtures will be on Saturday, September 5 and matches on the last day of the elite league championship will kick-off simultaneously at 3.30pm.

The opening fixture of the NFD will be on Sunday, August 9 between Real Kings and Cape Umoya at Tsakane Stadium and also Richards Bay and TS Sporting at Tuks Stadium, both kick off at 3.30pm.

The last fixture of the NFD will be on Sunday, August 30 and as is the case with all fixtures of the last day of the league, will be played simultaneously at 1.30pm.

The promotion play-offs will start on September 6 but the Nedbank Cup semifinals will be the first to kick off the season when Sundowns clashes with Wits and Bloemfontein Celtic takes on Baroka on August 8.

Premiership fixtures

Tuesday, August 11: Mamelodi Sundowns v Orlando Pirates (Dobsonville, 6pm)

Wednesday, August 12: Kaizer Chiefs v Bidvest Wits (Orlando, 6pm)

Friday, August 14: Chippa United v Cape Town City (Orlando, 3.30pm); Highlands Park v Mamelodi Sundowns (Dobsonville, 6pm)

Saturday, August 15: AmaZulu v Baroka (Lucas Moripe, 1.30pm);

Stellenbosch v Golden Arrows (Tuks, 1.30pm). Polokwane City Kaizer Chiefs (Loftus, 3.30pm); Orlando Pirates v Bidvest Wits (Ellis Park, 6pm)

Sunday, August 16: Black Leopards v Maritzburg United (FNB, 3.30pm); SuperSport United v Bloemfontein Celtic (Wits Milpark, 6pm).

Author



Xolile Mtshazo