SA COVID-19 deaths fast approaching 20 000

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has announced that the country has recorded 1 731 new COVID-19 cases with 40 new deaths.

As of Saturday, the number of COVID-19 cases is 735 906 – the cumulative number of tests conducted to date is 4 963 174 with 22 455 new tests conducted since the last report.

The recoveries now stand at 678 738 which translates to a recovery rate of 92%.

There has been fears of a second wave of COVID-19 in the country. Free State has now the most active cases with 10 497, followed by KwaZulu Natal with 5350, the Eastern Cape at 4725, Western Cape with 4349 and Gauteng with 4061.

The North West has 3693 active cases, Northern Cape 3631, Mpumalanga 608 and Limpopo 465.

Mkhize and his wife are some of the high-profile South Africans to have contracted the deadly virus.

The chairperson of the portfolio committee on health, Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo, wished Mkhize and his wife well as they recovered from COVID-19 infection and are back at work.

“We wish the minister and his wife well and all the best as they reassume their work after their successful quarantine,” said Dr Dhlomo.

George Matlala