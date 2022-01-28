SA detects 4 100 new Covid-19 cases, 34 deaths

Johannesburg- South Africa conducted 38 912 Covid-19 tests on Thursday, with 4 100 new cases, representing a 10.5% positivity rate.

Meanwhile, the Department of Health reported 160 deaths, of which 34 occurred in the past 24 to 48 hours.

According to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), the majority of new cases are from Gauteng after 1 170 tested positive, followed by 620 in KwaZulu-Natal, 550 in the Western Cape and 484 in Limpopo.

This means the country now has 3 594 499 laboratory-confirmed cases and 94 651 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

In addition, hospital admissions have increased by 152 to 5 866 since the last reporting cycle, while South Africa currently has 67 019 active cases.

Meanwhile, the department vaccinated 71 695 Covid-19 vaccine doses, bringing the total to 29 402 542.

In addition, there are now 16 403 387 fully jabbed adults, while 1 195 984 shots have been administered to children aged between 12 and 17.

According to the department, the government has now distributed 556 205 booster shots, of which 18 117 were distributed on Thursday.

Globally, as of 27 January 2022, there have been 360 578 392 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 5 620 865 deaths, reported to the World Health Organisation.

– SAnews.gov.za

