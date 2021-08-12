SA records 7 502 new Covid-19 cases

Johannesburg – South Africa has to date, administered a total of 9 002 052 COVID-19 vaccines with 175 095 of those being administered in the last 24 hours.

According to the Department of Health, a total of 123 522 Pfizer vaccines and 51 573 Johnson and Johnson vaccines were administered on Wednesday.

Statistics for the total number of vaccines that have been administered by provinces are as follows: Gauteng 2 225 017; KwaZulu-Natal 1 679 346; Western Cape 1 393 818; Eastern Cape 1 158 562; Limpopo 988 745; Free State 485 994; Mpumalanga 429 632; North West 467 656 and the Northern Cape with 173 282.

Meanwhile, South Africa recorded 7 502 new COVID-19 cases bringing the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2 554 240.

“This increase represents an 18.9% positivity rate. As per the National Department of Health, a further 573 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 75,774 to date,” the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said on Wednesday.

The majority of new cases are from KwaZulu-Natal (26%), followed by the Western Cape (23%). Gauteng accounted for 17% while the Eastern Cape accounted for 13%; the Free State accounted for 6%. Mpumalanga and the North West each accounted for 5% respectively; Limpopo accounted for 3% and the Northern Cape accounted for 2% of new cases.

“The total number of cases today (7 502) is higher than yesterday (6 590) and lower than the average number of new cases per day over the seven preceding days (10 098). The seven-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased,” the NICD said.

A total of 15 363 298 tests have been conducted in both the public and private sectors.

There has been an increase of 459 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours.

–SAnews.gov.za

Sunday World

Author



Sunday World