Covid-19

SA records the highest number of new COVID-19 deaths

By Ngwako Malatji

South Africa recorded the highest number of COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, June 30 after 128 people succumbed to the disease.

This has brought the total number of fatalities to 2 657 and brought the mortality rate to 1.8 percent, Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said.

Mkhize also said of the 128 deaths, four were recorded in Mpumalanga, 25 in the Eastern Cape, 36 in Gauteng, 11 in KwaZulu-Natal and 52 from the Western Cape.

He also said  6 945 more people have contracted the disease, which is caused by the novel coronavirus. This has ballooned the total national number to 151 209.

He said 73 543 patients have recovered from the disease, bringing the recovery rate to 48.6 percent.

Mkhize further said so far, 1 630 008 tests have been completed in total of which 33 013 were done in the last 24 hours.

