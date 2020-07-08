Safa mourns the passing on of Bishoti from COVID-19

The South African Football Association (Safa) is mourning the sudden passing on of Xolani Bishoti, the former interim president and founder member of the local football association in the Buffalo City region.

Bishoti succumbed to the deadly coronavirus, together with Phumlani “Ta Rider” Sikiti, who was the founder of FC Relatives in East London.

Bishoti, the former deputy president of the Mdantsane Local Football Association (Mdalfa), as well as member and former head of the Buffalo City Sport Confederation, passed away on Tuesday, July 7.

“The Association is saddened by the turn of events and would like to wish the Bishoti family, their friends and relatives warm comfort during these trying times. Xolani was dedicated and committed to football for many years, hence he was the first president of the East London Local Football Association (LFA), and we will always remember him for his self-service and being vocal in what he believed in. He was a fearless leader and we are proud to have worked with a person of his calibre,” said president Danny Jordaan.

“We would like to send our deepest condolences to the families of both football stalwarts. May their departed souls rest in peace. I want to warn everyone out there that COVID-19 is real, and is not joke. Please take care of yourselves and your families, practice safe protocols so as to safeguard lives – yours and the next person’s. Please wear masks at all times when out in public, and only go out if it is absolutely necessary,” said Jordaan.

“Let me also take this opportunity to inform all the football fraternity not to play the sport until further notice. We are doing everything in our power to ensure that safety measures are in place before we can resume, so we need your cooperation because we can only defeat this pandemic if we work as a collective.”

Bishoti was the first president of East London LFA (Safa Amathole Region) when Safa introduced new demarcations in 2011, he was the interim president of Safa Buffalo City when the region was established. He was popularly known as “Zulu” or “Nozulu” and was one of the best defenders from Buffalo City FC.

All his football life he played for Aces United FC from Mdantsane, a team he captained and was later appointed chairman of.

Bishoti produced many great players including the current Chippa United assistant coach Mbuyiselo Sambu. At the time of his death, Bishoti was the chairperson of the Buffalo City Sports Council.

Author



SUNDAY WORLD