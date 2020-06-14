Three police officers at JHB Central police station test positive for COVID-19

Three police officers at Joburg Central, formerly known as John Vorster Square have tested positive for COVID-19.

Sadly, two of the three police officers have since succumbed to the deadly virus.

An officer, who according to sources at the station, was attached to Crime Intelligence, experienced an attack, and was later declared dead an hour later after he was transported to hospital.

The sources said that police officers who had contact with him were later tested and advised to self-isolate until their results were released.

Another staff member, a retired officer who was responsible for running the station’s canteen, tested positive for the Virus, and he later died of the pandemic.

The retired officer’s son, who is also an officer at the police station, is also said it have tested positive for the virus and is in self isolation.

Police Spokesperson Colonel Noxolo Kweza confirmed that there were several cases of COVID-19 at the Joburg Central Police station, but she said one of the officers did not die of COVID-19 but had a heart attack.

“JHB central reported a positive case on Thursday. The member was from LCRC, a Provincial component utilising offices from JHB central. The CSC and the whole station was decontaminated on the same Thursday,” Khezwa said.

“Meanwhile in an unrelated matter, a Lt Col collapsed at work and was taken to hospital where she passed away. The member arrived at work at 06:00am and she suffered chest pains. She was found lying outside the lift and rushed to hospital. Unfortunately the member passed away. At this stage we have no information that the member was positive.”

She added that in another incident, an employee who is an ex-police officer was taken to hospital at the beginning of June (2 after complaining of a painful leg.

“Unfortunately The employee died a day later and was buried in Limpopo. His son who is a Detective at the station went home to bury his father in Limpopo. He has been home since and he phoned the station to say he was positive and was informed to quarantine at home.”

Sunday World can also reveal that the Head of Department for Gauteng Department of Agriculture and Rural Development Mathilda Gasela has also tested positive for the virus.

Gasela, who has been seen on several programmes by Gauteng provincial governments, assisting in sanitizing citizens, received her test results on Friday and is now in self isolation.

The details about Gasela’s COVID-19 results emerged after the department issued an internal communique to staff members on Friday morning, and in that internal communication, staff members were advised evacuate the building housing the department.

Departmental Spokesperson Nozipho Hlabangana confirmed that the HOD was in self isolation after testing positive for COVID-19.

“Yes, the Head of Department has tested positive for corona virus and has been self-isolating at home. Ms Gasela only received her results on Friday morning, 12 June 2020. She immediately asked that a communique be issued to inform all staff in the building,” said Hlabangana.

She said the department has already started with the process of testing those who have been in contact with Gasela.

Hlabangana said some of those employees who tested have already received their results, while others are still waiting.

She confirmed that the building was immediately evacuated on Friday and was later disinfected in the afternoon.

“The process will continue on Monday. Some Staff will start going back to the office as from Wednesday,” she said.

Author



Aubrey Mothombeni