Covid-19

Tshwane Mayor negative for COVID-19 while five of his staff members test positive

By Aubrey Mothombeni

Five staff members in the office of Tshwane Executive Mayor Randall Williams have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last seven days prompting the Mayor to conduct his own test.

Williams’s results came back negative, after fears that he could have contracted the deadly virus.

These details were confirmed by the Municipality through a media statement in which it revealed the City had embarked on a robust contact tracking and tracing programme to identify those who may have had direct contact with the Executive Mayor’s office.


“This has been done so that these individuals can be advised to self-isolate and ensure that they get tested,” reads the statement.

“Our thoughts are with the staff who have been affected by this virus in the mayor’s office and all those who have been affected by the spread of Covid-19 this year,” concluded the City.

 

 

