Covid-19

TT Mbha survives COVID-19

By Kabelo Khumalo

A well-known black real estate agent and Living The Dream With Somizi star, TT Mbha has expressed his excitement after he survived COVID-19.

Last month TT took to social media announcing that he had tested positive of the novel coronavirus and that he was self-isolating.

In a video he shared on Instagram, the CEO of Black Real Estate said he did not only survive corona, but he also survived meningitis in 2014.

The video was captioned “#CoronaVirusSurvivor #MeningitisSurvivor. I tested positive on 24 June. My mental, emotional, spiritual and physical strengths were all put to the ultimate test of survival. Tested on 9 July by the mighty and unshakeable grace of God, I survived meningitis in 204 and in 2020 I survived coronavirus. You can, must and will be a coronavirus survivor too. Thank you all for your prayers”.

When he announced the news that he tested positive, TT urged all South Africans to take seriously the reality of the virus, urged them to keep social distancing and stay home.

