Two Limpopo departments close due to COVID-19

By Somaya Stockenstroom
Limpopo departments of social development and sports, arts and culture have immediately shut its doors due to a confirmed COVID-19 case.

The Polokwane based Olympic Towers building, which serves as the headquarters to the two departments, closed its doors on Tuesday after it was found that a social development department employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

While it has not been made clear as to how long the building will stay closed for the fumigation of offices, people needing services from the two departments are urged to use regional offices.


In a statement, Social Development MEC Nkakareng Rakgoale has also wished a speedy recovery for the colleague.

“We appeal to all employees to remain calm, while those who were in contact with the infected employee have been advised to self-isolate and follow all protocols as prescribed by the Department of Health.

“We continue to urge our employees and general members of the public to continue to take the necessary precautionary measures to curb the spread of the virus,” said Rakgoale.

 

