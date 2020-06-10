Two more schools close as a result of positive COVID-19 infections

At least two Gauteng schools paused teaching and learning yesterday due to confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Matriculants and grade 7 pupils returned to school on Monday, after they closed in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Mandisa Schiceka School of Specialisation, in Kagiso and Harmony Primary School, in Lenasia, released letters notifying learners and parents that their classes needed to be paused as the deadly coronavirus had pierced through their walls.

“Please be informed that the school has a confirmed positive case of COVID-19, therefore, learners are required to stay at home till further notice. Learners and parents will be informed through SMS as to when they will be expected to return to school,” reads the letter from Mandisa.

According to the letter, learners were urgently released at 11am to prevent the spread of the virus.

Harmony Primary School in Lenasia also announced that school will be closed from Thursday for deep cleaning.

They said teachers and learners will be informed about the return to school via WhatsApp.

“Each learner has received their Learner Activity Packs for the Individual Subjects to be completed withing two-weeks time frame allocated. Please accept our humble apology for the inconvenience caused. Thank you for your cooperation and understanding. As wellbeing and safety of our learners are of primary concern,” reads the letter.

Author



Boitumelo Kgobotlo