AFU confiscates assets worth R75m from corrupt police officers

The asset forfeiture unit (AFU) has seized assets worth R75-million that belong to corrupt police officers.

The National Prosecuting Authority’s anti-fraud unit and the investigating directorate (ID) confiscated the assets of the officials who they said allegedly conspired with a service provider linked with the controversial R191-million “blue lights” case.

On Monday, the curator together with the sheriff of the court, members of the Hawks and members of the AFU proceeded to certain residential addresses in Sandton, Pretoria, Boksburg, Springs and Sasolburg to execute a provisional restraint order.

ID national spokesperson Sindisiwe Seboka said the order was granted to AFU on August 18 and identifies assets with an equitable value of R75-million.

“The assets include at least 19 immovable properties linked to the accused, as well as approximately 115 vehicles including three trucks. Investigations are ongoing to trace further assets,” said Seboka.

“The criminal case relating to the matter is proceeding and involves a corruptly awarded contract by the SAPS to a service provider, Instrumentation for Traffic Law Enforcement, for the supply and fitment of blue lights and sirens to Gauteng SAPS vehicles.”

She added that the sole director of the company, Vimpie Phineas Manthata, alongside his entity are accused in the criminal case which returns to court on November 2.

“Manthata and Instrumentation for Traffic Law Enforcement are joined by several high-ranking officials who were in SAPS employ at the time.

“These include Johannes Kgomotso Phahlane, the then acting national [police] commissioner, Ramahlapi Johannes Mokwena, Nombhuruza Lettie Napo, James Ramanjalum, Deliwe Susan de Lange, Ravichandran Swamivel Pillay, Joseph Maetapese Mulaiwa and Bonang Christina Mgwenya.

“The officials, acting in concert, ensured that Manthata’s entity was awarded the contract and was paid approximately R65-million. This amount escalated to present-day estimates of R121-million.

“The SAPS officials were mostly rewarded with cash payments, which in several instances appear to have covered their monthly expenses, leaving their salaries largely intact. The evidence indicates that in certain instances, the reward was in the form of the purchase of luxury cars and expensive clothing and accessories paid for by Manthata.”

Investigations by the Hawks have revealed that Manthata and some police officers were in constant communication during the procurement and payment process.

“The communications are linked to the withdrawal of substantial amounts of cash by Manthata and the cash received by the SAPS officials.

“Upon conviction, the AFU will proceed with an application to institute a confiscation enquiry aimed ultimately at the recovery of the stolen funds in terms of the provisions of chapter five of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act 121 of 1998,” said Seboka.

The head of AFU, advocate Ouma Rabaji-Rasethaba, said the criminals, especially those who are engaged in corruption, will not be allowed to hold on to their ill-gotten gains.

