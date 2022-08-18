ANC bigwig Buti Manamela’s wife Nomvuyo in court for assault

ANC heavyweight Buti Manamela’s wife and Gauteng provincial legislature deputy speaker Nomvuyo Mhlakaza-Manamela is expected to appear at the Johannesburg magistrate’s court on Thursday to answer to charges of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Mhlakaza-Manamela is accused of attacking a pregnant VIP protection unit officer, Lizzy Mojapelo, in February 2020. The altercation is said to have taken place at Mhlakaza-Manamela’s home in Johannesburg.

Media reports said at the time that Mojapelo, who sustained multiple injuries from the attack, was 11 weeks pregnant.

After the National Prosecuting Authority refused to prosecute in 2020, Mojapelo approached AfriForum’s private prosecuting team which has handled the matter since then.

NPA South Gauteng spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwana confirmed that Mhlakaza-Manamela has been charged with assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and will appear in court today.

