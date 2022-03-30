Community bays for the blood of rogue police

Concerned residents of KwaDukuza want more police officials to be hauled over the coals for working in cahoots with drug lords in the area after a Nigerian national died allegedly at the hands of the police.

Community activists in the area said the local police station has been infiltrated by drug lords who bribe police officers. They say criminal syndicates in the drug trade now sell drugs in full view of the public because of police protection.

Khululiwe Mdlalose, a teacher at a local school, said there was hope after three police officers were fired at the station following the mysterious death of a drug lord who apparently did not want to pay rogue police their share. Angry police officers are alleged to have assaulted him to death.

“The station itself is malfunctioning because of rogue elements within the police ranks. We are battling a drug problem, which has made its way to schools. Schools have recorded a number of learners who are using harmful drugs. Teachers in various schools are spotting vehicles stationed outside school premises selling to learners,” said Mdlalose.

She said the community is also concerned about the mushrooming of brothels in the area.

“There are houses, which are known to be brothels and drug dens.

“Police frequently visit these places and they don’t make arrests despite knowing of the illegal activities.”

Another community activist and member of the local policing forum Selby Mngadi said rogue police also target shops owned by foreigners, demanding protection fees.

“Corruption runs deep in the police station. Somali and Pakistani businesses have approached us seeking help, accusing police of tormenting them asking for bribes. In January, we also saved three teenage girls who were held against their will and used as prostitutes,” said Mngadi.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) confirmed it was investigating the death of a suspect, allegedly at the hands of the police.

“SAPS members received a tip-off about the owner of a brothel who was about to move money from the brothel to another location. When police arrived at the brothel, the owner ran to the back of the premises where he allegedly hid the money.

“They followed him and allegedly assaulted him until he showed them where the money was hidden,” said IPID spokesperson Lizzy Suping, adding that the victim succumbed to his injuries.

She said the three police officers were subsequently dismissed and they face charges of murder, theft and robbery.

This week, Police Minister Bheki Cele descended on the province after the Community Liaison portfolio committee in the KwaZulu-Natal legislature wrote to him requesting urgent intervention in the state of various police stations.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author