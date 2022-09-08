Comrades runner Magoso survives attack by thugs

Comrades Marathon runner Nomthandazo Magoso was assaulted and stabbed in the face by thugs who robbed her of her cellphone.

The attack unfolded on the streets of Durban CBD on Tuesday evening when the marathon runner was on her way to the shop.

“I was on my way to the shop to buy bread. On my way back, I was approached by two guys and they demanded a cellphone. I had big earphones on my ears and I guess that [is what] attracted them [to me],” she explained.

“I then gave them a cheap phone but they were not happy with it. They started assaulting me and there was a scuffle between us. Eventually, they took my cheap phone and one of them snatched my backpack before running away.”

She said she is not certain what her attackers used to stab her.

“As we were fighting, one of them stabbed me with a sharp object in the face. I wasn’t aware at the time until the blood started oozing down my face. I am still surprised why no one helped me, because that area is normally busy with people walking up and down.

“But at that particular time it suddenly became quite. I know them and I can describe them. I have no doubt that I’ll see them on the streets, because they usually rob people here on this very same street [St Andrews Street].”

Magoso later went to Broad police station, a satellite for Durban Central police station, with an intention to lay assault charges, but the police failed to register the case.

“I’ve failed to open a case with the police. On the same night I tried opening it [the case] but it was never registered on their system. Instead, I was given an occurrence book number and not the case number.

“This means the police are not taking my case seriously. I am hurt and I don’t know what steps to take,” she explained, adding that she has been using pain killers to numb the pain.

The spokesperson for police in KwaZulu-Natal, Thenjiswa Ngcobo, confirmed that the case was not opened but could not explain why the police failed to register it. “We have checked with Durban Central SAPS [Broad police station], nothing was reported,” said Ngcobo.

For more crime stories click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author