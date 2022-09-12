DA welcomes sentencing of corrupt Limpopo traffic official

The DA in Limpopo has welcomed a two-year prison sentence handed to a traffic official after she lost an appeal.

Katlego Phala, DA member of the provincial legislature, said: “The DA believes that traffic officials who solicit bribes from motorists enable reckless behaviour on our roads which leads to fatal accidents.

“We reiterate our call for a register that will assist the department [of transport] to keep a record of all officers found guilty of serious transgressions, and will also assist in monitoring whether [the] officials who are found guilty have been subjected to consequence management or proper disciplinary action.”

Portia Ramphelo was found guilty of soliciting bribes of up to R2 000 from motorists in 2017. She was arrested by the Hawks along 12 other traffic police officials in December 2017.

Phala said: “The DA believes that getting rid of corrupt traffic officials will assist to keep motorists safer on our roads. We will further be writing to the MEC for transport and community safety, Polly Boshielo, to request information on all outstanding cases pending against traffic officials implicated in corruption and bribery.”

Over the past number of years, Limpopo has been plagued by allegations of corrupt transport department officials, testing station officials, and traffic officers.

In 2019, a report by the Special Investigating Unit identified 43 Limpopo traffic officials involved in serious crimes including fraud and corruption.

