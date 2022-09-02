Durban couple shot in car

A Durban couple is in a critical condition in hospital after they were shot in their car on Friday.

According to the KwaZulu-Natal Emer-G-Med paramedics and Netcare911, a Volkswagen polo was discovered at Union Crescent in Park Hill, north of Durban, with two people inside, an adult male and female.

They had both been shot and were in a critical condition.

“Advanced Life Support paramedics worked fervently to stabilize the patients, before they were transported by ambulances to a nearby hospital for further definitive care.

“The facts surrounding the incident and the events preceding the shooting are unclear, and will form part of a police investigation into the incident,” read the statement.

For more lifestyle content click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author