E-edition
Subscribe
Crime

Durban couple shot in car

By Coceka Magubeni

A Durban couple is in a critical condition in hospital after they were shot in their car on Friday.

According to the KwaZulu-Natal Emer-G-Med paramedics and Netcare911, a Volkswagen polo was discovered at Union Crescent in Park Hill, north of Durban, with two people inside, an adult male and female.

They had both been shot and were in a critical condition.

“Advanced Life Support paramedics worked fervently to stabilize the patients, before they were transported by ambulances to a nearby hospital for further definitive care.

“The facts surrounding the incident and the events preceding the shooting are unclear, and will form part of a police investigation into the incident,” read the statement.

For more lifestyle content click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author

Latest News

Trending Articles

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!


    Categories

    The company

    Sunday World

    Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.